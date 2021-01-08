State House
MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

MONTPELIER — The 2021-22 legislative session began this week, and the six senators, all Democrats, who were elected or re-elected in November to represent the Chittenden District, got to work. 

On Wednesday, newly-elected senators Thomas Chittenden and Kesha Ram were sworn into their positions. 

"I'm excited for this new challenge and for this opportunity to serve the Green Mountain State," Chittenden stated on Twitter. "If you have any advice on how I could best do that I am all ears."

Ram, the first woman of color to be elected to the Vermont Senate, acknowledged her heritage during her ceremony. 

"I wore white for those who came before me and made this day possible, and I wore a salwar kameez for those who will come after me that want to bring their whole selves into the halls of power," she stated on Twitter. "Let’s get to work for Vermonters."

This week, incumbent senators Ginny Lyons, Philip Baruth, Christopher Pearson and Michael Sirotkin were largely assigned to committees they have been on before, allowing them to continue work they started in previous years.

Chittenden and Ram eagerly awaited their assignments — hoping they'd be placed on committees where they could make progress on issues that were central to their campaigns. 

"After much deliberation, the Committee on Committees has put considerable thought into the following committee assignments for the 2021-22 Legislative Session," a press release stated. "They seek to recognize the varied talents and expertise of each Senator. We look forward to a productive session."

Here's where your Chittenden County senators will work this session:

