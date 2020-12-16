ESSEX -- If you’ve never been down Towers Road, you might not know that there’s a luxurious, 7,043-square foot contemporary house that comes with additional structures and an incredible view of the rolling countryside. And it’s currently for sale.
Listed by Hank Gintof Jr. of Signature Properties of Vermont, 100 Towers Road in Essex has over 10 acres of land, a single-family home, a pool house with a half bathroom, and so much more. The primary house includes a grand room with large windows, an upper loft that makes for a stellar home office, a custom bar, and even a theater room.
Outside, you can find a kidney-shaped pool and an 864-square foot barn. In addition to the attached three-car garage, there’s an additional 1,200-square foot detached garage, allowing you to comfortably park nine vehicles indoors.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 6
Acreage: 10.04
List Price: $1,495,000
Highlights: Sunroom with overhead-vented cooking area, cozy fireplace, soaring ceilings, private plot but conveniently located to local amenities, garden space, spacious walk-in closet, kitchen island, and soaking tub
