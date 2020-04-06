Haney retains chair position during selectboard’s reorganization

The Town of Essex Selectboard held its annual reorganization meeting Monday night--once again utilizing Microsoft Teams and Channel 17’s YouTube page to get together and allow the public to be involved.
In the onset of the meeting, Unified Manager Even Teich outlined the need for the selectboard to conduct its yearly selection of a chairperson.
“This is going to be odd,” Teich said, “because it’s being done electronically… but let’s try this out.”
Selectboard member Patrick Murray quickly nominated Elaine Haney, who had been named chairwoman last year, and a unanimous vote of approval ensued.
“Thank you, everyone,” Haney said to her fellow board members. “I truly appreciate your confidence in me to do this again for another year.”
Teich then turned the meeting over to Haney for the completion of reorganization. Haney sought nominations for the position of vice chair with Annie Cooper being the only selectboard member to offer one--that being for Murray. Once again, the group voted unanimously for approval, and the board’s former clerk was assigned to fill the position previously held by Max Levy--who decided not to run for another term after serving on the selectboard for 12 years.
The final office to be filled was the board’s clerk.
“Generally, as a tradition, the newest member of the selectboard is chosen to be clerk,” said Haney. “We don’t have to stick with that tradition… but I’d like to nominate Vince Franco.”
“Just to let Vince know,” Teich interjected before the vote, “we don’t let him flounder. We do help him through the position.”
Franco was also unanimously voted into his nominated position.
“Vince, welcome aboard,” Haney said. “This is your first meeting of the selectboard; it’s an unusual circumstance, but we’re very happy to have you.”
“I’m happy to be here,” Franco replied--during his inaugural, albeit unusual, meeting.
“Someday we’ll be able to shake your hand,” Haney quipped.