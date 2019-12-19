A local man has been named the commissioner for Vermont’s Department of Taxes as announced on Dec. 18.
Essex Junction resident Craig Bolio, who had been serving as acting commissioner since June, was selected by Governor Phil Scott to head the Department.
“The Department of Taxes has a critical function in state government and requires experienced leadership to best serve Vermont taxpayers in a way that sets customer service and support as a top priority,” said Scott. “Craig has led the Department with enthusiasm, as deputy and acting commissioner, and I know he will carry this forward in his new role.”
Bolio has been working for the Department of Taxes since 2011 with a lot of his time--some which was while he was deputy commissioner--being dedicated to supporting and improving the department's operations. Previously, Bolio focused on ensuring the successful implementation of the state’s new online filing site, myVTax.vermont.com.
Bolio replaces Kaj Samsom who stepped down as the Department’s head in May.
“I’m very thankful to Governor Scott for this opportunity to lead the Department of Taxes forward,” said Bolio. “Since 2011, I’ve enjoyed every minute of working for the Department. We have a fantastic team and I am excited to continue to work with them to seize opportunities and overcome challenges as we help Vermonters navigate the complex but necessary world of taxes.”
Bolio earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Vermont. He lives in Essex Junction with his partner, Kristen, and their pets, Frankie and Sadie.