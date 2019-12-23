8 GlobalFoundries subsidiary goes to market, results in mass local layoffs

The sale of a semiconductor that has operations in Essex Junction was finalized in November, and it would be revealed soon afterward that the new owner made the purchase with a plan to lay off 78 employees.
Avera Semiconductor, a subsidiary of GlobalFoundries, was bought by Marvell Technology Group--based out of Silicon Valley--for about $600 million. Marvell then submitted a warn notice to the Vermont Department of Labor which is required at least 45 days before companies make layoffs that include 50 or more employees.
The 78 cuts included positions ranging from executives to staff engineers. The layoffs are effective in January.
A statement from Marvell said, “In joining the two companies, a number of functions between the Marvell and Avera teams were identified as redundant and have resulted in the elimination of a small percentage of positions worldwide.”