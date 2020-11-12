ESSEX JUNCTION ꟷ GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) announced Tuesday it has made a donation of tools and equipment to Generator, Inc. ꟷ a local, non-profit makerspace dedicated to supporting the creative, hands-on education and production needs of more than 400 members.
Located in Burlington, Generator offers access to shared tools, manufacturing equipment, software, and educational programs and has strong relationships with local universities, companies, and other community shops in the state. The donation is part of GF’s commitment to the community’s efforts to build a Vermont-based technical workforce.
“These tools and equipment will continue to provide value through hands-on opportunities for Generator’s members and encourage further development of engineering skills,” said Pradip Singh, vice president and general manager of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Fab 9 in Essex Junction. “We are happy to collaborate with Generator to help create a strong STEM pipeline of future technologists and scientists by building interest early on and providing the tools and education necessary for the engineers of the future.”
The equipment being donated includes items such as a band saw, mill, drill press, belt sander, grinders, manual press, welders, cabinets, and other assorted tools.
“As a community space, Generator constantly struggles to make improvements to our facility and shared metal shop,” said Elliott Katz, operations director at Generator. “High-quality, industrial tools serve us best as we stand on the frontline of teaching people ꟷ often without any prior experience ꟷ the satisfying skills necessary to understand and manipulate materials that build the world around us. This donation from GLOBALFOUNDRIES marks a huge improvement for our metal shop, and we hope it stands as the beginning of a lasting and productive relationship between our two organizations."
Generator, Inc. is a makerspace ꟷ a shared design and fabrication environment dedicated to supporting the creative, hands-on education and production needs. Generator has a vibrant, solutions-oriented community in a 11,500 square foot facility located in Burlington. Generator offers tool training, hands-on classes, summer camps, workshops, and lectures for both members and non-members.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES is the world’s leading specialty foundry. GF delivers differentiated, feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of customers across the globe.
