The Reporter has put together a quick guide to Town Meeting Day in Essex. For results, keep an eye on essexreporter.com
Voting details
Essex residents can register to vote at https://mvp.sec.state.vt.us/ or by visiting the Essex Town clerk’s office (81 Main Street) Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also register the same day of voting at their respective polling place--just needing to provide a Vermont driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number.
Early and absentee ballots can be requested at the town clerk’s office, by calling 879-0413, emailing clerk@essex.org, or visiting https://mvp.sec.state.vt.us/. Early voting ends Monday, March 2.
The annual Town Meeting will be held Monday, March 2 at the Essex High School starting at 7:30 p.m. That night, residents will vote on the floor on the issues of:
- Shall the reports of the officers be accepted?
- Shall the Town adopt a budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 as recommended by the Selectboard in the amount of $15,332,134?
Following those votes, the public will be allowed to be heard before the meeting adjourns.
In-person voting for the Town Meeting ballot and the presidential primary ballot will be conducted Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Residents of the Village of Essex Junction can vote at the Essex High School (2 Educational Drive), and residents of the town from outside the village can vote at the Essex Middle School (58 Founders Drive).
The Town Meeting ballot will allow residents to vote on the issues of:
- Election of the town moderator (one vacancy)
- Election of selectboard members (two vacancies)
- Shall the Town of Essex amend the town charter to expand the Selectboard from 5 at-large members to 6 members — 3 of whom would be elected from inside-the-Village and 3 of whom would be elected from outside-the-Village?
- Shall general obligation bonds of Champlain Water District in an amount not to exceed Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,500,000) be issued for the purpose of making certain public drinking water system improvements, namely construction of a pump station and transmission line in the Town of Essex, and construction of a transmission line in the Town of Colchester, the aggregate estimated cost of such improvements being Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,500,000)?
The candidates
There are two vacancies for three-year selectboard positions, and two people who will appear on the ballot: Vince Franco and Andy Watts.
Franco, an information and technology professional at UVM, is looking to get his first experience working in local government with his candidacy for the selectboard. While he has only lived in Essex for a little under two years, he spent time in the area growing up as his grandparents lived in both the village and the town outside the village.
“I’ve always been interested in politics, and I felt like this was a good way to give back to my community,” Franco said. “I would like to help Essex grow and mature as a town, develop what needs to be developed and conserve what needs to be conserved. I didn’t know what happened at a selectboard meeting before I went to my first one last year, but the interest started to slowly grow from there; and now I’ve been familiarizing myself with the procedures, rules, and regulations of the selectboard.”
Watts, who works at Global Foundries, is seeking a third term after having served on the selectboard for the last six years. Through a pair of residencies, he’s lived in Essex for a total of 25 years.
“Going forward, I’d like to try and bring stability to the town,” Watts said. “When I did cultural sensitivity training during an outreach trip to Brazil, they quoted Maya Angelou who said, ‘People may forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel.’ That was one of my mantras when I first ran, and I’m feeling like I need to circle back to that and offer that to the community--to bring stability to the discussion, continue moving us forward, and try to get to a better place.”
There is one vacancy for the one-year town moderator position, and one person who will appear on the ballot: Steven Eustis.
Diving deeper into proposed town budget
Following its brief on the Town of Essex’s proposed $15.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021, the Reporter sat down with town manager Evan Teich to get some more details about the tax increases and what those funds will be used for.
One of the first issues discussed was the weekly hours of the buildings manager and what their prospective job looked like when created a year ago.
“We identified, last year, what we need to do to maintain all of our buildings, all of our properties,” Teich said. “Where are they? What are they? Why is a department head watching the roofing or the HVAC when they don’t know anything about roofing or HVAC, and taking them away from their core mission of recreation or community development? This year, we started out at 20 hours, a part-time job. And we already knew, when we first started, that this position was going to grow and we would add hours over the next two years to get it to full time. So one of the things in this year’s budget is to add some more hours to that position to address the need.”
The buildings manager is slated to increase weekly hours worked by eight in the next fiscal year. Teich says that the extra time will allow the employee to “have the time to not only continue to put out fires, but put out requests for proposals and contracts--to actually start doing the doing that we envisioned.”
Another main expenditure will be focused on keeping private the personal information of the many employees who work for the town, as well as voters’ information.
“We are the guardians of a lot of personal data of our residents,” Teich said. “We have water bills, sewer bills, taxation data… It is vitally important to us that we provide as much cybersecurity to our residents and businesses as possible.”
Teich went on to say that the town and its budget is “not immune to health insurance and health needs.” Essex had previously been a client of Blue Cross Blue Shield, but that provider was giving him estimates of a 14-18 percent increase in premiums for 2020. The town, instead, shopped around and decided to go with MVP Health Care for this year. However, that company still increased premiums by 4.5 percent--which Teich says comes to about $81,000 for all of the town’s employees.
The proposed budget is a total increase of $501,485--3.38 percent of the fiscal year 2020 budget. That will raise municipal tax rates by 2.39 percent, around 1.21 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Residents have recently asked why the town’s fund balance--which has grown to about $1.8 million--can’t be used to offset this increase. While the town goes have a practice of putting about $100,000 of the balance towards the next year’s budget, Teich says he’d rather have the rest of the balance set aside for significant future projects and expenditures and not have to re-tax Essex citizens for those costs.
“We plan to be around for another hundred years,” he commented. “So our systems have to address not just today; they address today, tomorrow, next fiscal year, and the next years out. You are using the roads that someone else paid for--yesteryear--today, and you are putting your money in for the people not only today--but in future years.”