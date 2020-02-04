Around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a truck at the Maplefields on Upper Main Street in Essex Junction sprang a leak which caused about 100 gallons of gasoline to spill into the parking lot.
It is believed that an equipment malfunction on a fuel tanker led to the spill, but an investigation is still ongoing.
Essex Fire, Essex Junction Fire, and Essex Police were all dispatched to the scene immediately. A crash truck from the Vermont Air National Guard, the state’s HAZMAT Team, and Environmental Products & Services were also notified.
Crews attempted to corral the still-flowing fuel, keep it away from going into storm drains, and prevent it from going into Route 15. Speedy dry and chemical-absorbing pads were used to mitigate the spill, although some gas still made its way into a nearby stormwater basin. Authorities said that it did not affect any water or sewage systems.
Firefighters were proactive in pulling hand lines in the case of a fire--being ready to protect nearby buildings.