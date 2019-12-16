Free community dinner secures final funding

A group of local community members has procured a sizable amount of funding to facilitate a free dinner in January which aims to do nothing more than bring people together.
Gather at the Table is an event that will be held at the Essex High School (EHS) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 11. with citizens from Essex, Essex Junction and Westford all welcome to attend.
The dinner is the brainchild of Bridget Meyer, Lori Houghton and Scott Fay, who hatched the idea this past summer during their work with the Summer Meals Program at Maple Street Park. A few others joined the organization committee which has been working diligently to put on a great event which will have “no agenda whatsoever,” as Meyer stresses.
“We had a brief back-and-forth email at the end of the summer about how many children had taken part in that program… It was incredible,” Meyer said. “That led to a discussion about the diversity of our community and how little opportunity there is for everyone to get together, talk and get to know one another. I said, ‘Well, I think we should do a community dinner,’ and Scott, within an hour, said, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ It just happened in a day, we got a few more people involved, and it took off from there.”
Meyer and company went to the Village of Essex Junction Trustees on Dec. 10 and the Town of Essex Selectboard on Dec. 16 asking for $1,500 of support from each. Both boards approved the allocation and the planning committee received another $1,500 from the Essex Westford School District (EWSD). Additional organizations providing donations include the Town of Westford, Westford Committee for Children and Families, Heart n Soul restaurant and Mansfield Place.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Meyer commented on receiving funding from all of the various entities. “It’s not surprising… I think that everyone appreciates the need for us to know one another and to get together. I think they recognize that we’re a citizens group—we’re not affiliated at all with with municipal boards. It just feels really good; it feels like a positive thing. We want to do this annually and, actually if you ask me, I’d say we need to do it more than annually.”
Dinner will be provided by EWSD’s Child Nutrition Services and other volunteers, with about 500 people to be served, Meyer hopes. Additionally, there will be an open gym with supervised activities for children of all ages, local entertainment and more. Some of that entertainment will be provided by Wu Brothers Music which is comprised of Essex High seniors Henry and Nathan Wu.
According to the event’s Facebook page, “The evening is intended to gather our neighbors, to connect the non-school and school communities, and to enjoy an evening together.”
Gather at the Table is seeking additional hands on deck for the evening and invites volunteers from all over the community, including students and municipal and school staff and administration.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, visit http://gatheratthetable.info/.