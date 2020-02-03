Former Firebird location reopens with Asian cuisine

Pearl Street in Essex Junction saw a new restaurant quietly open its doors recently with a variety of Asian dishes being offered.
Sherpa Dahal LLC started serving up Nepali, Indian, and Indo-Chinese selections at the location formerly used by the Firebird Cafe. The registers started ringing Jan. 25, but the official opening was set for Monday the 27th.
Customers can walk in to 163 Pearl Street to get the full Sherpa Dahal experience, or those in certain delivery areas will soon be able to have it brought to them through the DoorDash app.
Self-named after co-owners Kamal Sherpa and Simon Dhahal, the restaurant serves up an assortment of curries, thali, naan, and tandoori. Sherpa and Dhahal have connections with Burlington’s Red Panda and have brought some of the same recipes to Essex Junction.