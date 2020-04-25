Mrs. Legris’ fourth-grade science students at Founders Memorial School (FMS) took part in a program called Trout in the Classroom (TIC) this year. It is an environmental education program in which students in grades K-12 raise brook trout from eggs to fry--one of the middle stages in the life cycle of the fish. The culminating project is typically having the students release their trout in a nearby stream.
The project began this past January when Bob Wible, community member and TIC representative, delivered 200 trout eggs. Students eagerly took on the responsibility of caring for the trout eggs, and throughout the next few months, the eggs developed from egg to alevin, to fry.
In addition to learning about the trout life cycle, students also began to understand the complexities of ecosystems and the importance of healthy water resources. It was a familiar sight to see students observing the trout, monitoring the temperature of the tank water, and testing and recording ammonia, nitrate, nitrite, PH, and KH levels in order to maintain the tank and report their findings
When Founders dismissed in March, the fish found a new home in a tank at Cambridge Elementary School. On Wednesday, April 8, Cambridge teacher Paul Legris released the fish into the Brewster River for both Founders and Cambridge schools.