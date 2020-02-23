People traveling through the Five Corners recently noticed that something was missing.
While some flags were flying above the Veterans Memorial Park, the American flag was not among them. But this wasn’t because of vandalism, and it wasn’t a protest in conjunction with Presidents Day.
Rather, it was simply an act of Mother Nature. The flag’s safe return, however, was the quick action put forth by a pair of local cub scouts.
While heading to volunteer at the Food from the Heart food drive facilitated by the Essex Lions Club on Feb. 8, Pack 635 Tiger Cub Mitchell noticed the flag laying on the ground--half buried in snow.
“He spotted it immediately and said, ‘We have to do something,’” said Adam Stein, Mitchell’s father.
Stein safely parked the car, threw on his hazards, and assisted his sons in quickly rescuing the flag. While horns from surrounding cars were honked, Stein says those were supportive signals of the family’s efforts to salvage an American symbol.
Following their volunteer work at the food drive, Mitchell and his brother, Lion Cub Marshall, returned the flag to the Essex Police Department. As of Feb. 21, it was still in the station's evidence locker as the department is trying to figure out who, exactly, it belongs and should be turned over to.
Heavy winds earlier in the month caused part of the flag pole to break--sending the flag to the ground. Town and village unified manager Evan Teich said last week that a company should be repairing it soon to once again get the American flag flying.