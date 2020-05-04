A previously-unknown mold problem in the Essex Fire Department’s station is resulting in the aged facility receiving needed upgrades.
Last week, the Town of Essex Selectboard approved funding of $55,000 for the remediation of the mold which was discovered mid-March when the old air compressor was being removed in order to install a new machine. However, the board allocated an additional expenditure on the order of $80,000 to tie in other refurbishments to the project.
Fire Chief Charles Cole and Public Works Director Dennis Lutz explained during the March 28 selectboard meeting that the town should invest in the building--as it certainly still has a lot of life left in it.
“That fire station -- whether it stays as a fire station or eventually becomes part of a public works operation -- has a future,” Lutz said. “There’s no intent to remove that building; the intent would be to utilize it as a fire station for as long as we can. If the fire station, at some point, were to move for whatever reason, [the current station] would be an addition to the public works garage. And so any money that’s put into it is not waste. The question, the problem, that we have now, is that it’s a significant cost; it’s not budgeted, and we have to figure out how we’re going to do this.”
Lutz said that Tom Yandow, facilities manager for the town, compiled an extensive list of fixes and upgrades the building could use which, if completed individually, were estimated to cost a total of about $143,000. Those items included new walls, a new ceiling, and insulation for the apparatus bay, flooring, electrical, mechanical, cooling, an exhaust system in the garage, and LED lights -- which Lutz said were already budgeted and should see Efficiency Vermont provide some support for.
Understanding that it wouldn’t be feasible to get everything on the list done right now, Lutz trimmed some things and created a tighter list which was estimated to cost closer to $104,000 if steps were done independently. However, he said the total would come down if the work was done together as one whole project and recommended to the selectboard that a starting point of $80,000 be approved--also acknowledging a harsh reality that could potentially cut some additional costs for the town during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We're at a point in time right now where, and this is very difficult to say--but it's true, a lot of people aren't working,” he stated. “And I think there's going to be a lot of contractors who will sharpen their pencils.” Lutz went on to explain that Yandow had priced a specific need at $20,000, but contractors have come back with quotes for under $10,000.
The town is using Clay Point Associates, Inc. (CPAI) out of Williston to take care of the mold mitigation. Its contract proposal of approximately $53,000 was solely to remove the mold and did not reflect the costs associated with repairing floors, walls, and ceilings once CPAI was done with its work.
“They’ve done work for the town before,” said Cole of Clay Point--referring to CPAI’s involvement with helping fix the Essex Free Library after it sustained significant water damage. “They’re a proven, reliable company with the best interests of the town, I think, at heart.”
Cole said that there was no single incident that caused the mold to start and expand throughout the fire station--but rather that it accumulated over time to the point where it is now noticeable. Lutz noted that part of the problem stemmed from the old building having uninsulated walls and windows which leak in air.
Once CPAI started testing surfaces, it found mold in areas that wasn’t even visible to the naked eye.
“It's pervasive; it’s almost everywhere in the fire station,” Lutz added. “Not everything needs to be taken apart, but a lot of stuff does… it’s something we found, and now we need to deal with it.”
While work is being done inside the building on Sand Hill Road, Lutz says it will still be able to act as a functional fire station. However, he and Cole are making plans to move fire apparatus into the Public Works Department’s garage just down the street while public works vehicles, not quite as valuable, will sit outside for the time being.
The ventilation system Cole plans to have installed will not only reduce the diesel exhaust particles from the trucks while they’re running in the garage, but it will also be able to detect if humidity or carbon monoxide levels get too high and need to be expelled. This, he says, is a much cheaper option than going with the yellow-tubed systems that attach directly to vehicles, Plymovent being a brand-name example, like seen in the Essex Junction Fire Department’s station.
Elaine Haney, selectboard chair, compared the building’s situation to opening up a wall for minor construction--just to realize you need to redo the whole house. Board member Andy Watts chimed in, “Or you find asbestos in the kitchen tiles.”
“The good news, if there is any, is: we also tested for asbestos, and there's none of that in there,” said Cole.