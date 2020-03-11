In consideration of the impact COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) is having around the world, Essex Westford School District (EWSD) has decided to postpone its annual Fine Arts Night slated to take place at Essex High School on Tuesday, March 17.
In an email sent out to families March 11, EWSD Superintendent Beth Cobb said, “Our facilities department is committed to both regular cleaning and increased disinfection of all high-touch surfaces, but with the continuously changing conditions surrounding the novel coronavirus, combined with the number of attendees that we usually see at this event, our staff would not be able to properly clean Essex High School in time for school to open the next morning.”
Cobb’s email said that, despite Fine Arts Night being the most well-attended event for the district during the year, EWSD has “a shared responsibility in protecting our students, employees, visitors, and community from the spread of this virus.”
The district has not yet set a rescheduled date for the event as it will continue to monitor the situation and take guidance of the Vermont Department of Health, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Vermont Agency of Education.
EWSD has created a web page that houses all information being distributed to families regarding COVID-19, as well as helpful links from the CDC and Vermont Department of Health, which can be found at: https://www.ewsd.org/Page/7658.
The Reporter will continue to release information about how COVID-19 is affecting the school district, the town, and the surrounding area as news develops.