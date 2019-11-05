The Essex Junction Fire Dept. will be receiving $141,000 from the federal government. Essex Rescue, in conjunction with Colchester Rescue and the Williston Fire Dept. is receiving $305,000.
In total, more than $2 million was awarded to fire and rescue departments across the state, according to an announcement from Vermont’s Congressional Delegation. The Vermont Fire Academy is receiving $125,000, with another dozen municipal agencies also receiving aid.
The awards are part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, which helps fire departments, fire academies, and EMS agencies obtain critically needed equipment and training to better protect the public and first responders. This year’s AFG grants will help departments purchase equipment including air packs, vehicle extraction tools, and a fire truck, and it will also fund paramedic training.
“Vermont’s first responders are some of the most dedicated public servants we have. They keep our communities safe, answering the call at all hours of the day and night, and they put their own safety on the line in doing so. We are pleased that these federal grants will help departments secure the updated equipment they need and deserve so that they can continue to provide these vital services,” said Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Representative Peter Welch (D-Vt.).