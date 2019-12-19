Fairness First seeks to amend town’s charter, add seat on selectboard

Petitioners are seeking to end the current at-large election of Essex Town selectboard members and replace it with a system which would separate the Village of Essex Junction and town outside the village (TOV) into two districts, each with three members on the board.
A petition placing their proposal to change the town's charter on the ballot has received over 1,000 signatures and was handed in to the town clerk on Dec. 19.
The proposal was organized and authored by Fairness First--a citizen organization headed by Ken Signorello, an Essex Junction business owner, and Irene Wrenner, the town’s former selectboard chair.
Currently, the selectboard is comprised of five seats which are all at-large positions--meaning that those elected may reside anywhere in the town. Fairness First is petitioning to have three seats solely representative of Village residents while another three would be solely representative of TOV residents.
The next step will be for voters to decide whether or not they want to adopt the changes during the March 3 annual election. If the majority of those votes are in favor of making the amendment, it will then need to be approved by the Vermont state legislature, which is standard for changes to municipal charters.
A press release submitted by Fairness First to the Reporter stated, “With approximately equal populations inside and outside of the Village, Fairness First members believe a new, even-numbered board format will provide equal and fair representation–and foster improved relations within local government, whether the two budgets fully merge or not.”
While the population difference in the Village and TOV could change, the current split is nearly equal. Right now, U.S. Census estimates put the TOV population at 10,828 residents while Essex Junction has 10,691. This year, three of the five selectboard members hail from the Village while two are from TOV.
“I felt as if, rather than figuring out the right thing to benefit all, board members had already decided what they wanted to do and were merely figuring out how to sell it,” Signorello said, referring to the selectboard's work with the village on merging the two into a single municipal government.
Under the new proposal, selectboard members would be elected for three-year terms--those seats rotating so that just one for both the Village and TOV are up for election each year.
“It’s easy for one person to be the deciding factor on an odd-numbered board,” the press release added. “On the other hand, even-numbered boards require more deliberation, fact-checking, and negotiation and often produce better outcomes, especially on contentious issues. Fairness First believes that equal teams negotiating on behalf of same-sized constituencies will better determine the best way forward for Essex with all getting an equal say.”
"We welcome this petition and appreciate that so many residents have signed it," said Elaine Haney, the current chair of the selectboard. "It is another way for us to gauge how some members of our community feel about the work we’re doing. We are lucky to live in a community that residents feel so passionately about. We are now following the legal procedures required to address a voter-backed petition. The Town Clerk’s Office is confirming that all signers are Essex residents and are registered voters. If that is the case, the petition will be given to the Selectboard for its consideration. The petition process has a specific timeline, and there are specific rules and procedures that we must follow.
"We are moving into a stage where more specific plans are being drafted. We cannot do that alone. There is still a great deal of public outreach and participation to come. It’s my hope that residents will continue to be patient as we work on these plans and that more of them will bring their voices to the conversation."