Fair enough: Essex High to hold drive-in graduation at Expo

Essex High School (EHS) has figured out a way to give its graduating seniors an in-person ceremony while still adhering to Governor Phil Scott’s distancing directives.
The high school is going to hold a graduation on Saturday, June 13 at the Champlain Valley Exposition--all attendees remaining in their vehicles as if they were going to see a drive-in movie.
“It's just really exciting to be able to have the class come together one last time,” said EHS Principal Rob Reardon, “since they've been [apart for] three months--which is really difficult for all of us, but -- in particular -- high school-aged kids. I think this is a good place to be given the circumstances that have played out. We're certainly going to adhere to all the public health guidelines and protocols, but it's really exciting to have an experience for the students on graduation day that is not going to be completely recorded video; so that's really nice.”
Reardon said limited plans were being discussed before the governor started allowing gatherings of 25 people just a couple weeks ago. Those included using the Expo in a similar drive-in capacity, but all speeches would be recorded and there wouldn’t be the physical element of getting the graduates on a stage.
However, Scott’s recent gathering relaxations made way for the school to have more flexibility with its program including having speakers delivering their comments to the Class of 2020 in person and giving the graduates -- 25 at-a-time being permitted to get out of the vehicle -- their chance to walk up and receive their diploma.
The stage is to be set up in the midway lawn of the Expo facing east; cars will be lined up throughout the area where the carnival resides during the Champlain Valley Fair. Due to space restrictions, only about 400 vehicles will be able to fit in the designated area. Around 350 of those spots will be for the seniors and their families--only one vehicle per graduate being allowed.
Reardon said the additional 50 spots will be secondary parking for other guests. However, extra family members who can’t fit inside their graduate’s vehicle or are unable to attend may be able to listen in to the FM broadcast or view the video stream through RETN.
The school and its counselors have told graduates that accommodations can be made for anyone who doesn’t have their own vehicle or won’t be able to utilize it Saturday, but Reardon said this past Friday that no one had reached out requesting that option.
Essex High has been working with Higher Ground and Atomic Pro Audio -- out of Rutland -- to facilitate setting up a large screen and powerful sound system to help with the presentation of the event.
Reardon held a well-attended video conference with graduates last Wednesday to let them know some of the plans that were in the works--much to their delight.
“There was a large number of seniors, and I was just trying to give them some updates of details,” he said. “And as we're talking about more-and-more of it being live, you could just see the smiles on their faces. This is certainly a time none of us will ever forget, but if you're a senior either in college or high school, I think it has a special impact. So if we can end this positively, this will be great.”
Set to retire this summer after spending the last 40 years at EHS -- 16 being the school’s principal -- Reardon didn’t imagine his final graduation being conducted this way and needing to throw out his previous playbook in order to have it all come together.
“Usually you go back to your folder at graduation,” he said, “and there's this and that: this went well, and we have to work on this. Going into this experience here, all bets are off, because nobody has anything to base it on in terms of past experiences. It's just kind of surreal the way the last three months have been. But like I said, with the good work of the people we've been collaborating with, it's coming together and falling into place. It's been an experience, but it's been a positive experience.”
Reardon thanked Jeff Bartley of the Expo, Alex Crothers of Higher Ground, and Jacob Marmor from Atomic Pro for helping make it all possible.
“They've been great,” he said. “We've been in regular communication. It's been a really good, collaborative effort.”