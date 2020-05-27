Getting to know members of our community
Stephanie Walp has worked for the Essex Westford School District, and the former Chittenden Central Supervisory Union, for the last 15 years. The past seven years have seen her fill the role of the district’s nutritional services cafeteria coordinator.
Walp was also a caregiver to a special needs young man throughout his childhood until his unexpected passing in 2019. She obtained a social work degree from Champlain College and lists the best accomplishments of her life as her two sons, Aaron and Joshua.
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
Hands down, I would like to do more to end childhood hunger and homelessness.
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
Most people who know me understand I am corgi obsessed. Few know I fell in love with them through reading Tasha Tudor books to my children when they were little--and that I never saw a live corgi until I picked up my first dog, DaisyMay, for my 34th birthday.
Describe one of your favorite moments in Essex:
During this very difficult time that we are currently going through with so many uncertainties, there is not a day that goes by that one person does not reach out to help us while we are handing out free meals to our community. Whether it be to offer their time to volunteer, homemade masks, Quality Bake Shop doughnuts, or encouragement, people are taking time to care for us. I get overwhelmed at times by the kindness of this community.
What's the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
“Humble & Kind” and “I'll Be.” I'm not a country fan, but these songs represent two very special people; I listen to them often.
If you could have dinner with any three people (dead or alive), who would they be?
I only need one: my mother Elaine who passed in 1999.
What's your favorite post-work snack?
Peanut butter and banana on a rice cake (or two)
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
Oriental Wok--best date night takeout