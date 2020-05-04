Getting to know members of our community
Matthew Smith has been a firefighter with the Essex Junction Fire Department for four years. He also works at the Essex Junction Recreation and Parks department as a grounds and facilities technician.
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
I went to school to become an aircraft mechanic, so probably something to do with working on aircraft.
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
I race stock cars as a hobby at Thunderroad in Barre, Vt. and I’m an avid flight sim enthusiast on the computer.
Describe one of your favorite moments in Essex:
One is hard. I would say any of the events (4th of July, Memorial Day parade, tree lighting)--anything that brings the community out and together is so awesome to either take part in or be a spectator of. This community is so unique and has so much to offer; it’s very awesome seeing all come together.
What's the last book you read?
“Lone Survivor” by Marcus Luttrell
What's the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?
Weather channel
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
Ummmmm a lot haha. I guess if I have to pick one it would be Otis Redding’s “The Dock of the Bay.”
What was your dream job as a child?
Pilot or racecar driver
What's your favorite post-work snack?
Popcorn
What's your biggest fear?
Failure
Who do people say you look like?
No one famous but definitely my father or brothers
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Italy
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
El Gato