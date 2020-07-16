Getting to know members of our community.
Mark Kittell has owned Central Beverage for 24 years. He graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1979, and went on to graduate from the University of Vermont in 1983. Kittell loves his job and Essex Junction.
“One of my major accomplishments is being an integral part of Essex Junction downtown for over 20 years,” Kittell said.
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
I’d be retired.
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
Dogs love me and vice versa.
What's the last book you read?
"Shoe Dog" by Phil Knight.
What's the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?
Reddit.
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
“Uncle John’s Band” by the Grateful Dead.
What was your dream job as a child?
Major League Baseball player.
If you could have dinner with any three people (dead or alive), who would they be?
Leonardo DaVinci, George Patton, and Joe Rogan.
What's your favorite post-work snack?
Apricots.
What's your biggest fear?
Bugs.
Who do people say you look like?
Phil Collins.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Anywhere with a great wine culture.
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
Viet Thai.