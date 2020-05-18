Getting to know members of our community.
Luann Donley is an expanded function dental assistant and a dental practice manager at Advanced Dentistry of Vermont in Essex Junction where she’s worked the last seven years. Her son, Kevin, is a dental assistant at Chittenden Dental in Burlington--working there for the last five months.
Recently, the mother-son duo was volunteering with the Essex Westford School District’s Child Nutrition Program three days per week--assembling the breakfast and lunch meals that are handed out for free daily throughout the district.
“Due to dental office closures, we wanted to find another way to help our community during this pandemic,” said Luann.
Luann completed the expanded functions dental assistant program through SkillTech at the Center for Technology, Essex, and Kevin is now a student at Community College of Vermont after attending Montana State University at Bozeman. Kevin is also an Eagle Scout from Troop 635 in Essex.
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
Luann: I would love to own a dog rescue/sanctuary. There are so many dogs in need of a home and to be able to provide a safe haven for those that are “unadoptable” would be so heartwarming.
Kevin: I love to ski, so I would be traveling the world in pursuit of the perfect powder.
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
Luann: I have a frog/toad obsession! My patients know this because my office is sprinkled with my collection.
Kevin: I am an Eagle Scout.
Describe one of your favorite moments in Essex:
We moved from Vermont to Connecticut in 2002. We both agree our favorite moment was moving back here in 2007.
What's the last book you read?
Luann: “A Walk in the Woods”
Kevin: “The Alchemist”
What's the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?
Luann: Timehop; it is like a digital journal of the past 11 years, and I love to start my day reflecting on where I have been.
Kevin: Texts from friends; it’s great to start the day with people you like.
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
Luann: Most every song that I like! My husband calls me the lyrics girl!
Kevin: “Tragedy” by the BeeGees
What was your dream job as a child?
Luann: Entomologist (I like bugs, what can I say?)
Kevin: Architect
If you could have dinner with any three people (dead or alive), who would they be?
Luann: My mother-in-law, Brenda, who passed away four years ago, my grandson, Kameron, because you can never have enough time with your grandkids, and my mom--you only get one, cherish her while she is here!
Kevin: Mac Miller, my grandmother, Brenda, and my sister, Kayla
What's your favorite post-work snack?
Luann: Almonds
Kevin: Anything you put in front of me
What's your biggest fear?
Luann: Not a fan of dark, deep water
Who do people say you look like?
Luann: My dad
Kevin: My dad
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Luann: Greece
Kevin: Switzerland
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
Luann: MARK BBQ
Kevin: McGillicuddy’s for their boneless wings