Getting to know members of our community
Jasmine Hodgett has been a youth services librarian at Essex Free Library for the past 18 months. She received her master’s in library and information science from the University of Illinois, and she also has a master’s in conflict resolution from England’s University of Bradford.
Hodgett says she’s been lucky enough to have lived and worked in England, New Zealand, and Canada, but she’s now happily settled in Vermont with her four children, ages 15, 12, 9, and 5.
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
I worked for non-profit, social justice organizations in the past as a volunteer manager, and I imagine I would navigate towards doing that work again.
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
When I was nine years old, I was bitten on the foot by a poisonous snake, a copperhead, while playing in the yard barefoot. I spent a week in the hospital, and my entire leg turned black. It's been years, but I still feel uncomfortable going outside without shoes on!
Describe one of your favorite moments in Essex:
Last December, we hosted a "Star Wars" story time with special guests from the 501st New England Garrison and Rebel Legion dressed as "Star Wars" characters. Over 50 people attended, and many of our young patrons came dressed as their favorite "Star Wars character." As a huge "Star Wars fan," and a librarian who loves to see patrons so engaged, it was one of the highlights of my year!
What's the last book you read?
"Children of Blood and Bone," by Tomi Adeyemi, and I highly recommend it!
What's the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?
My alarm, to turn it off! After that, The New York Times’ morning newsletter.
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
Pretty much any preschool song!
What was your dream job as a child?
Archeologist
If you could have dinner with any three people (dead or alive), who would they be?
JRR Tolkien, Diana Wynne Jones, and my great-aunt, Eva, who lived all over the world but died when I was very young.
What's your favorite post-work snack?
Lately, an almond butter and jelly sandwich.
What's your biggest fear?
As a parent, to lose a child.
Who do people say you look like?
I was once told I have Andy Macdowell hair. Does that count?
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Right now, during COVID, I would love to visit my family and friends in Virginia and England.
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
Mimmo's is a family favorite.