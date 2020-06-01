Getting to know members of our community
Hillary Danis has been a volunteer with Essex Rescue for over six years. She’s an AEMT as well as a member of the board. Additionally, she spends time on the board for Essex CHIPS. Danis is a third-year medical student at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine and is set to graduate in 2021. She received her bachelor’s from UVM in 2017 after graduating from Essex High in 2013.
“I am so proud to be a volunteer member of Essex Rescue and of our organization's ability to recruit and retain amazing volunteers,” Dannis said. “When I tell people that I continue to volunteer in EMS while in medical school, the invariable response is, ‘What?! You’re crazy!’ Yes, life can be a little busy, but the same is true for everyone. What I value about volunteering for Essex Rescue is the opportunity to serve my community. If I were trained as a teacher, mechanic, accountant, carpenter, whatever, I would want to use those skills to help organizations in my community. I don’t have any of those skills above, but I do know how to help people when they are having a medical emergency. I consider myself lucky to be able to use my background and training to provide emergency medical care to the community in which I grew up. If you have any medical training, want any medical training, or want to find another way to help, please consider joining Essex Rescue or volunteering with another nonprofit in greater Essex!”
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
If I weren't a medical student, I think I would work fulltime in EMS/figure out what sort of health care career I wanted to pursue. If I wasn't in health care, I think I would want to work in finance or learn auto repair -- secret life ambition to learn how to fix my own car.
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
I love composting! I'm known to sort the Essex Rescue trash for compostables and recyclables.
What's the last book you read?
In reality, probably a boring textbook. But recently, I really liked “Hillbilly” Elegy by JD Vance and “Sons and Soldiers” by Bruce Henderson.
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
Hmm, my music tastes are kind of random -- lots of cheesy 80’s pop/rock and country.
What's your favorite post-work snack?
A fun fact about EMS is that you can't go back to bed after a middle-of-the-night call without a snack. My top choices include anything made by Essex Rescue member Mike O'Keefe (baker/paramedic extraordinaire) and cheese.
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
Hmm, too hard to pick. I love Martone's, Railroad & Main, and Pho Dang. And my sister works part time at JP's!