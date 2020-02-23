Faces of Essex: Hayley Macaig

Hayley Macaig

 Courtesy EJFD

Getting to know members of our community

Hayley Macaig has been a firefighter for the Essex Junction Fire Department for six years. Major professional accomplishments for the Essex High alumna include being the Rookie of the Year and Unit Citation.

If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?

I would open my own dog rescue.

What would people be surprised to learn about you?

I love to travel and explore new places. Especially on cruises.

Describe one of your favorite moments in Essex:

The best memories I have were joining the fire department and being able to help the community that I grew up in.

What's the last book you read?

“6th Target” by James Patterson

What's the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?

The weather app

What song do you know all the lyrics to?

“Hurricane” by I Prevail

What was your dream job as a child?

Having my own dog rescue

What's your favorite post-work snack?

Carrots and cucumbers

What's your biggest fear?

Spiders and snakes

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Italy

Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?

Mimmo’s

