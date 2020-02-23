Faces of Essex: Hayley Macaig

Getting to know members of our community
Hayley Macaig has been a firefighter for the Essex Junction Fire Department for six years. Major professional accomplishments for the Essex High alumna include being the Rookie of the Year and Unit Citation.
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
I would open my own dog rescue.
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
I love to travel and explore new places. Especially on cruises.
Describe one of your favorite moments in Essex:
The best memories I have were joining the fire department and being able to help the community that I grew up in.
What's the last book you read?
“6th Target” by James Patterson
What's the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?
The weather app
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
“Hurricane” by I Prevail
What was your dream job as a child?
Having my own dog rescue
What's your favorite post-work snack?
Carrots and cucumbers
What's your biggest fear?
Spiders and snakes
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Italy
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
Mimmo’s