Emily Wilmers has been a library assistant at Essex Free Library for almost two years. She received a bachelor’s degree from Warren Wilson College and is currently pursuing a master’s in library science from the University of North Texas.
One accomplishment Wilmers highlights is that she’s hiked over 6,000 miles of long-distance trails.
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
Studying Buddhism in Northern India.
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
I just got braces for the first time in my life.
Describe one of your favorite moments in Essex:
A cold winter night when over 60 people came to a talk I helped organize at the library with wildlife tracker Sue Morse last January. It was great to see so many interested and engaged Essex residents!
What's the last book you read?
“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
“Love on Top” by Beyonce
What was your dream job as a child?
Toy maker
If you could have dinner with any three people (dead or alive), who would they be?
Haruki Murakami, Ursula K. Le Guin, and Beyoncé
What's your favorite post-work snack?
Cereal
What's your biggest fear?
Sharks
Who do people say you look like?
My sister
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Bhutan
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
Jules on the Green
