Faces of Essex: Chrissy Hultgren (Hiawatha Elementary)

Getting to know members of our community
Chrissy Hultgren is a second-grade teacher at Hiawatha Elementary School where she’s worked for 23 years. Also a server at Jericho Cafe and Tavern, Hultgren earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Vermont. She says one of her major accomplishments came about recently by making it through remote teaching over the last few months.
“This has been a huge adjustment,” said Hultgren. “I miss my students, my classroom, and my colleagues.”
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
Traditional classroom teaching...no more remote learning!
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
I don't follow politics. It's just too negative for me.
Describe one of your favorite moments in Essex:
A month ago, Hiawatha teachers and staff assembled for a parade through Essex Junction. The support we received from the community was overwhelming. Students and parents made signs and stood on their doorstep to watch the line of 40 cars pass by. It was pretty emotional for many of us, and a memory I will always cherish.
What's the last book you read?
“City of Girls”
What's the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?
Timehop--I love to see what I was doing on that day over several years.
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
Oh wow… too many to name. How about "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake. It's a great song to dance to, and MAN--I can really belt out those lyrics!
What was your dream job as a child?
A teacher, of course
If you could have dinner with any three people (dead or alive), who would they be?
I will always choose my husband, for sure. Two others? My best friend, Deb, and I'd like to invite Jimmy Fallon to join us. His sense of humor is like no other, and I love to laugh.
What's your favorite post-work snack?
Chips and salsa
What's your biggest fear?
Something terrible happening to my children.
Who do people say you look like?
I'm not sure I really have a doppelganger. However, I am told I look just like my dad.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Greece. I love the architecture and history. My step-daughter studied abroad there and has recently inspired me to make a planned trip in the future. It's on my bucket list.
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
El Gato