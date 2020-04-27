Getting to know members of our community
Caitlin Douglass has been a volunteer AEMT with Essex Rescue for over two years. She’s also a simulation technician at UVM Robert Larner School of Medicine. Douglass has a bachelor’s in graphic design and digital media and a master’s in executive leadership.
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
I would love to do international volunteer work somehow tied to medicine, humanitarian efforts, wildlife conservation, or land protection.
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
I learned to play the cello in fourth grade and later traveled around the US and Canada to perform.
Describe one of your favorite moments in Essex:
Getting called to help someone on rescue and being humbled by how strong, resilient and selfless humans can be, even when they're at their worst, facing tremendous odds. I find people inspire me in new ways every day.
What's the last book you read?
Successful Aging by Daniel Levitin
What's the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?
ThinkUp, which is an affirmation app.
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
My family has always been really talented with lyrics; just about any song I enjoy, I pick up the lyrics to.
What was your dream job as a child?
Helping animals find homes and protecting them from human threats.
If you could have dinner with any three people (dead or alive), who would they be?
The Wright brothers (can they be a package deal?), Dr. Dan Siegel, and my grandfather whom I never met.
What's your favorite post-work snack?
Vermont smoke and cure pepperoni, with Cabot alpine cheddar cheese.
What's your biggest fear?
Not effectively conveying how much I care for, and appreciate, my friends and loved ones in this lifetime.
Who do people say you look like?
I've been told I'm very malleable and blend easily into new environments.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Australia to lend a hand where possible, or Japan to walk the (MCT) Michinoku Coastal Trail.
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
Joyce's Noodle House