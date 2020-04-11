After being set up in a matter of days, the 400-bed alternate health facility (AHF) at the Champlain Valley Exposition didn’t get its first patient for nearly a week.
While the site was initially built to supplement the nearby hospitals by caring for non-acute, non-coronavirus, minimal-care patients, the individual admitted to the facility Friday night was confirmed to have COVID-19 and was immediately put into one of the 50 isolation rooms.
“As the military, we always are prepared to do something else,” said Dr. Gino Trevisani, a 27-year member of the military and state surgeon for the Vermont National Guard. “We prepare for the worst case scenario. We did build this 400-bed capacity to deal with some specialty patients, but we also made a special need, and commitment, to make sure we can take care of any COVID patients.”
Asked if he thinks the Guard expects to see more coronavirus cases instead of the “slips, trips, and falls” like the 169 soldiers and 44 airmen on site were originally told they’d be taking care of, Trevisani said, “I believe it will. It all depends on what the state's needs are. We're here, we're available, we've been trained. The facility is set; we're ready to receive patients at the need of the state.”
The arrival of the patient does not necessarily mean that the UVM Medical Center is at full capacity. Dr. Trevisani was only able to share that the person had "special needs" which could include situations such as being from a long-term care facility, being homeless, having a mental disability, or something else--and the Guard was asked to receive the patient because of that.
The Guard wants it to be known that anyone seeking emergency medical services is asked not to go directly to the fairgrounds but should rather seek out their nearest health care facility like they normally would. The AHF triage coordinator will then review the patient documentation and determine their eligibility of going to one of the surge sites set up throughout Vermont.
Among the medical personnel serving at the Robert E. Miller Expo Centre, there are eight registered nurses, six physician assistants, two medical doctors, two nurse practitioners, a dental officer, and a nurse anesthetist. They are capable of providing care for behavioral health, physical therapy, pharmaceutical services, substance use support, X-ray imaging and radiology, chaplain services, and COVID-19 care.
“It's very unique,” Trevisani said about the situation of combining the various specialties and selecting the right people for the mission. “The nice thing about what we're doing now with a small guard: this is a joint effort; both the airmen and the soldiers are in this together. We did not want to diminish the abilities of other facilities out there by pulling personnel away. So when we picked the people to come and take care of this place, I made sure that they were not actively engaged in taking care of COVID patients in their hospital and degrade their hospital’s abilities. We have a lot of experience all working together; we cross-trained ourselves to consolidate into one, big unit, and we're ready to make this mission successful.”
According to a press release issued by the Guard on Friday, the total cost of materials that went into creating the AHF--including lumber, electrical, and plumbing supplies--came in around $150,000. Trevisani said that figure is vastly under the millions he’s seen spent at other, similar sites throughout the country.
“So it's been a huge success,” he added, “and, again, a great honor to do this. I’m just so proud of our airmen and soldiers that are coming together to make this happen. We're here to help take care of the state, our community, and our neighbors, and all of us have taken that vow. We're all here ready to stand and take care of what's needed for the state.”
Once construction was mostly completed, the medical personnel began rehearsing scenarios and practicing the use of equipment at the facility in preparation of their first patients. During a media tour of the AHF on Saturday, a group of soldiers and airmen were seen learning how to operate a Hoyer lift--used to get patients in and out of beds and transporting them around the site.
Additional Guard members echoed Trevisani’s sentiment of how great it is to come together as a team--each person who’s assisting at the Expo having their own skill set and expertise.
“The diversity of our team is what makes us special,” said Chris Winner, a physician assistant with the National Guard and part of the medical detachment at nearby Camp Johnson. “We have people that know how to weld--or carpenters, electricians--just within our squad. Our medics, nurses, providers--we all have different backgrounds on the civilian side as well. So when we come together and have a question, there's always somebody to answer it.”
“I'm 12 years active duty,” said airman Amber MacRae, a CRNA registered nurse anesthetist, “and this has been one of the most rewarding opportunities--to try to help Vermont State and the community. It's been a remarkable experience.
“It's interesting that people think of the military, and they think we are infantry or aviators,” she added. “And it's nice for the community to realize that there's a whole nother branch to the military for supportive care for the community.”
This story was updated at 9:40 p.m. on April 11, 2020.