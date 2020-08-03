ESSEX -- Three schools in the Essex Westford School District (EWSD) already have Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags flying from their poles. However, the school board has made the decision for that to be district-wide outside of all its school buildings.
On Thursday, Aug. 6, BLM flags will be raised at each school at 9 p.m. Essex High School (EHS), Westford School, and Albert D. Lawton School -- which saw student-driven requests to the school board in the past result in the flags already being displayed -- will be bringing theirs down and re-raising them simultaneously with the others.
“The EWSD is actively working toward being an anti-racist organization through professional development, curriculum analysis, hiring practices, policy review, and other areas of practice that focus to ensure that we are recognizing the assets of all cultures, ethnicities, and races,” read a statement put out by the district on Monday. “The need to create equity and repair harm done by oppression to many peoples is a critical part of the vision of EWSD.”
The decision to have the flags flying at each building for, at least, the 2020-21 academic year came during a July 7 school board meeting.
“If this was a process that was taking place a few years ago, I wouldn’t feel like we could hold ourselves accountable to the conversations and the work that needs to be done in the district to accompany the flag raising,” said school board member Liz Subin that night. “I really feel like we are well poised to do some incredible work here. And I think that the negativity that probably will come towards us with some of the statements that we make as a district -- whether it’s about racial or social justice, or any issue -- one of the things that we can feel good about is the investment we’ve made in our community.”
In an effort to include the community in Thursday’s event, while also limiting crowd sizes to maintain physical distancing guidelines and respect safety concerns of the public, the district will be live streaming to its Facebook page from the high school. That can be watched in real time at facebook.com/essexwestford/live.
A short ceremony is scheduled to take place at EHS with the audio being streamed to each of the other buildings’ locations.
Families interested in participating can reach out to their respective principal, but they are asked to keep in mind that each site can only have a small group present for health reasons.