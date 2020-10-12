ESSEX -- In a letter sent to families and posted to ewsd.org Monday, Essex Westford School District (EWSD) Superintendent Beth Cobb reported that the Vermont Department of Health (DOH) informed the district earlier in the day that a member of the Essex Elementary School (EES) community had tested positive for COVID-19.
The letter did not specify if the individual is a student, teacher, other staff member or administrator.
“While we certainly hoped that we would remain COVID-free, we expected this eventuality and we are prepared with a plan to respond to it,” read Cobb’s letter. “Earlier this evening, our team met with the DOH to plan our response. We are confident that we’ve shared all critical information with the DOH and that they are poised to follow up with all potentially close contacts.”
The district said the DOH will start contacting families of students who are potentially impacted Tuesday morning. EWSD encourages anyone who gets a call from the Department of Health to answer or call back as contact tracers may be trying to get in touch regarding contact tracing.
Cobb’s letter stated that, “Contact tracers reach out to identify close contacts with information about the illness, testing, and staying home. Close contact consists of being within six feet, for 15 minutes or more, of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 during their infectious period, whether or not masks were worn.”
This story will be updated as it develops.
