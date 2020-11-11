ESSEX -- With the help of waivers approved by the USDA this fall, the Essex Westford School District (EWSD) Child Nutrition Program will now be able to provide free food for local children to a much-greater extent than the previously-reported possibility of the program ending in December.
The free, prepackaged meals will be available through June 2021, and weekend options are now also being provided through Dec. 18 to gauge interest. The food is available to all kids in the community who are 18 years of age or younger -- including those who are not yet in school.
“I couldn't be happier or more relieved to hear the news and be able to continue supporting our community with free, healthy food,” said EWSD Senior Childhood Nutrition Manager Scott Fay, who has worked with his staff since March to prepare and hand out over 330,000 meals.
Fay stressed that the program, while certainly assisting those dealing with food insecurity, is bolstered by the more who partake in it and that no one should view picking up food as taking advantage of the system. To the contrary, more people utilizing the option will result in more funding for the program -- allowing his department to provide fresher and more-local products.
“Our free meals aren't only for families in need, and you won't be ‘taking away’ a meal from someone in need,” he said. “You will be supporting your community.”
Receiving the free food is as easy as heading to one of the pickup locations or by encouraging students to access breakfast and lunch while at school. If picking up meals, children do not need to be in the vehicle, and the driver simply needs to let staff know how many children they are picking up for and for how many days.
EWSD is now providing five- and three-day meal kits on Mondays and three-day kits on Wednesdays. Those can be obtained by visiting the front of Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, the Route 128 dropoff/pickup area behind Essex Elementary School, or in front of Westford School between 9-10 a.m.
Weekend meal kits can be acquired by visiting the Essex High School guidance lobby, located to the right of the main entrance, between 4-6 p.m. each Friday through Dec. 18, except for Nov. 27. Fay will monitor how much the weekend option is utilized through that time to see if there is a need for it in the community, and he’ll then determine if his department will continue the additional offerings beyond that date.
