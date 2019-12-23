6 EWSD brings busing to the Village

After working out the details over the previous three years, the Essex Westford School District (EWSD) finally provided busing to K-8 students who live outside of the walking zone in the Village at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.
With three new bus routes, K-5 students who live further than a half mile from their school were given the opportunity to be picked up instead of having to use public transportation or having to be driven by their family. Additionally, students in grades 6-8 who live further than a mile from the middle school can now take an EWSD bus.
The result was not easy to come by for town and EWSD officials. There were obstacles to overcome, a limit of resources that could be allocated for the changes, and route-mapping logistics.
However, the district was able to come up with its plan and provide additional services which the Village had not seen before. While there were some kinks to be worked out after the initial implementation of the new busing, many people believed in the onset that it was working well.
Essex selectboard member Patrick Murray said, “I wish it could have happened a little sooner than this, but all of those bumps mean that when we finally got it, I think we got it right.” He also stated that he heard from other people who expressed that they thought the busing helped reduce traffic in the Village since there were less parents needing to drive their kids to school.