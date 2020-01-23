In the early afternoon of Jan. 21, Vermont State Police pulled over and cited Ashlee Marcoux, 31 of Essex, with Criminal Driving with License Suspended.
Around 2:20 p.m., troopers with the Middlesex Barracks reportedly observed a moving violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop on Stowe Street in Waterbury. After identifying the operator of the automobile as Marcoux, the troopers discovered that she was under criminal suspension.
Marcoux was issued a citation to appear and answer to the charge before the Washington County Superior in March.