While using a snow-throwing machine on Sand Hill Road Tuesday afternoon, an Essex woman was reportedly struck by a motor vehicle which then sped away.
The Essex Police Department (EPD) would soon-after find and arrest 30-year-old Michael Arnold, of Essex, on charges of Driving Under the Influence #3 with Injuries and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries.
At 4:17 p.m. on Dec. 17, EPD received a call regarding the collision. With the assistance of citizens who allegedly witnessed what had happened, officers were able to locate the vehicle in question. According to Essex Police, Arnold provided a breath sample which alerted officers that he had a blood alcohol content of .26 percent--over three times the driving limit permissible under Vermont law (.08 percent).
Essex Rescue transported the female involved to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Arnold was issued conditions of release by a judge and was ordered to appear the following day at superior court.