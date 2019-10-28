WILLISTON — An Essex woman was charged with driving under the influence on Friday after a Vermont State Police officer noticed her car drift over the rumble strips and almost off of the roadway on I-89.
According to VSP, an officer stopped Kim Loeffler, 47, at 3:39 p.m. while conducting traffic enforcement aimed at aggressive and distracted drivers.
Police then state that "subsequent investigation" showed Loeffler to be under the influence of alcohol. She was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Nov. 14.