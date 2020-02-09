After a wallet was reported as stolen at The Essex Spa, Essex resident Chrystal Rossi, 33, was arrested for a pair of charges in connection with the claim.
The Essex Police Department (EPD) received the complaint at 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 8 with the alleged victim stating that their credit cards had been fraudulently used at two nearby businesses. Officers responded to the pair of stores, reviewed video footage, and interviewed employees.
EPD then located Rossi in the area of Carmichael Street and took her into custody. Rossi was processed at the police station and released on a citation to appear for the charges of False Pretenses and Possessing Stolen Property.