Essex woman arrested on multiple charges

Right before midnight on Friday, an Essex woman was pulled over by a trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and later arrested on a number of charges including DUI #1 Refusal.
Fifty-year-old Essex resident Donna Silver, also known as Donna Starkes, was also cited for Grossly Negligent Operation, Driving with a Suspended License-Criminal, and Unlawful Mischief.
The trooper reportedly observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane and towards oncoming traffic on Route 15. A motor vehicle stop was then conducted at the intersection of Allen Martin Drive in Essex, and Silver was ultimately identified as the driver.
A subsequent investigation led the trooper to conclude that Silver was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol as well as operating with a criminally-suspended license due to a prior conviction for operating without a license.
Silver was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. During her booking, Silver is reported to have damaged state police property. Following processing, she was transported to and lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for detox. Silver was issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date to answer to the four charges.