Essex woman arrested for multiple charges including DUI

On March 6, Vermont State Police arrested Lilac-Rain Brown-Fisher, 24, of Essex, for numerous charges including Driving Under the Influence (DUI) #1 Refusal.
Around 1:38 a.m., a trooper from the Williston Barracks reportedly observed a motor vehicle traveling east on VT Route 15, in the area of Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, at a high rate of speed. The trooper obtained a radar readout of 91 mph in the 45 mph zone and pursued the automobile into Essex.
The trooper was able to catch up and conduct a motor vehicle stop after it had turned onto Susie Wilson Road. The operator was identified as Brown-Fisher, and further investigation led the trooper to determine that she had been driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.
After being booked, Brown-Fisher was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center for detox due to her high level of impairment. She was issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on March 26 for DUI #1 Refusal, Excessive Speed, and Careless and Negligent Operation.
In addition, Brown-Fisher was also issued two Vermont Civil Violation Complaints. The first was for driving 91 mph in a 45 mph zone--carrying an 8-point and $682 fine--and the second being for Operating without Insurance--carrying a 2-point and $162 fine.