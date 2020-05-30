Shortly before midnight Thursday, Essex resident Kelsey Williams, 21, was arrested by the Vermont State Police (VSP) for an incident in New Haven.
She was charged with Domestic Assault, as well as two counts of Unlawful Mischief.
VSP says troopers responded to a residence in New Haven around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed Williams had reportedly caused bodily injury and instilled fear of further injury to a household member.
According to state police, Williams had also damaged multiple pieces of property belonging to the household member, and she subsequently caused damage to pieces of property in the New Haven Barracks during processing.
Williams was issued a citation to appear in court in Addison on Monday, June 1, to answer to the charges.