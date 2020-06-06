Essex joined countless cities and towns around the world that have protested against racism in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 death with a silent vigil held Friday at the Five Corners downtown intersection.
The event, which was organized by Essex resident Tony Barr and co-sponsored by the Essex Resists activist group, saw over 300 people post up at all five of the corners for an hour and a half during the afternoon. At the end, the protestors took a knee -- some of them instead lying prone on the ground with their hands behind their back -- for eight minutes and 46 seconds--the length of time that a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee.
“I’m very moved by the turnout,” said Kelly Adams, town resident and member of Essex Resists, “but of course, also very sad for the reasons that we're here. We're out here today because we know that racism is a very significant issue in this country -- a very deadly issue -- and that we can't pretend it's not an issue in Vermont.
“And then, although we have people of color here today, it is, I think, really on white people to take up the work of dismantling racism. We have to use our privilege in that way. We chose to kneel just to understand at a visceral level what eight minutes and 46 seconds is, and it's obviously insanely too long. It just breaks my heart.”
Adams said the turnout was the biggest she’s seen for an Essex Resists protest--which have also been organized to support the Women’s March and the impeachment of President Trump since its founding in February of 2017.
“It was very well done,” said Essex Unified Manager Evan Teich who was among the protestors. “I thought it was very peaceful, very solemn. It’s great to see so many young people here supporting the community.”
While the event was dubbed a silent vigil, cars passing through the busy intersection filled the air with honking horns in support of the initiative.
An Essex Police cruiser was stationed nearby, but Adams said there were no issues that required law enforcement’s involvement and the protestors -- some of which had signs condemning police brutality -- did not turn their focus to the officers.
“They came in support,” said Adams. “They chose to come here.”