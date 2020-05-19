While Vermont as a whole is below the national average, communities throughout Essex are doing their part in getting counted in the 2020 U.S. census.
As of May 18, according to data on 2020census.gov, Vemont was 46th out of 52 in a list that includes D.C. and Puerto Rico--having a 50.6 percent response; the national average is 59.6 percent with Minnesota leading the way at 69.7 percent.
However, Essex is reporting well above that with a self-response rate of 74.6 percent. Broken down into four tracts, the town is seeing its eastern side -- listed as Tract 27.02 -- reporting at the highest rate with its 80.0 percent already surpassing its 2010 rate of 79.3 percent.
The other three tracts aren’t far behind and don’t have too much of a difference among them. Tract 26.01 -- covering the western part of Essex Junction -- is at 73.4 percent while Tract 27.01 -- covering the western side of the town that doesn’t include Essex Junction -- sits at 72.9 percent. Tract 26.02 is reporting a rate of 72.8 percent for the eastern side of the village.
“I’m proud that Essex residents have made this a priority, since it makes a huge difference in the community’s future,” said Bob Stock, the Vermont partnership specialist for the Census Bureau.
Chittenden County leads Vermont at 69.1 percent with Addison County next on the list at 60.1 percent.
The Essex Complete Count Committee -- formed due to a concern about historically-low response rates in parts of the town -- has been working hard to see Essex surpass its reporting rate of 77.9 percent in 2010.
Darren Schibler, Essex town planner and a member of the committee, says that its success in seeing such great early rates is, in part, due to the help of the committee’s partners, including the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, Essex Parks and Recreation Department, Essex Westford School District, Howard Center, AgeWell, and the Census Bureau itself.
Schibler also attributes this year’s rates so far to an engaged citizenry and the hard work of the committee--which consists of municipal and non-profit officials volunteering to see their community reap the potential rewards of having accurate data submitted.
Not only does the U.S. Census helps provide a snapshot of the country’s entire population, it also helps the proper allocation of billions of federal dollars for housing, education, health, and infrastructure programs. Schibler says these factors will be especially vital this go-around as communities try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents can respond to the census until August 14, 2020--after which point they will likely be visited by a member of the Census Bureau. It can be completed online, over the phone, or with a paper survey. For more information, or help on how to respond, visit 2020census.gov or call the Census Bureau at (844) 330-2020.