A handful of schools in the Essex area were recently awarded with funding as part of the Vermont Department of Public Safety’s 2020 School Safety & Security Grants program.
Albert D. Lawton, Essex Elementary, Essex High, Essex Middle, Founders Memorial, Hiawatha, Summit Street, and Thomas Fleming schools were included in the 69 institutions to receive a grant--taking a piece of the $1.4 million pie that was doled out by the department.
Governor Phil Scott and the Legislature approved the funds during the 2019 legislative session to allow eligible schools to plan for, and install, equipment to enhance building security. Priority was given to exterior and interior door locking mechanisms and public address systems to ensure all those in and outside school buildings can be informed of an emergency. Other improvements funded through these grants include security cameras, window shading and other projects.
“Supporting security improvements in our schools helps ensure all Vermont kids have the safest possible learning environment, and these funds fill gaps left by the first round of grants,” Governor Scott said. “I appreciate the Legislature’s partnership in expanding on our work in this area.”
In total, the Essex-area schools received just under $200,000 with each one garnering an award of $24,993.75.
The state has now allocated $5.5 million to 308 schools state-wide to make improvements with $4 million going to public schools in 2018. A state-wide school safety assessment conducted in early 2018 identified gaps in security at individual schools--prompting allocation of the grant funding.