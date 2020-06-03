The Vermont Women’s Fund announced Tuesday that it is expanding its councill--adding four female leaders from across the state.
One of those four, Lynn Ellen Schimoler, hails from Essex.
“We’re so glad to welcome such a talented, driven cohort of women to our team,” says Meg Smith, director of the Vermont Women’s Fund. “Their high caliber of experience and insight will be critical to our organization’s impact over the next few years.”
Schimoler works for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets--being part of the Agriculture Business Development Division. She manages the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative Program and works closely with the board and food, farm, and forest businesses throughout the Green Mountain State.
With over 25 years of experience in the private and public sector, Schimoler has served on multiple boards including NOFA-VT and YWCA. She’s highly focused on racial equity and inclusion, and she’s an advisor to the mayor of Burlington. Schimoler was selected alongside Wanda Heading-Grant to lead Mayor Miro Weinberger in his search for a Burlington City Director of Equity and Inclusion.
The Essex resident earned her bachelor’s degree in dance from Bennington College and is a part-time dance lecturer at the University of Vermont.
Vermont Women’s Fund council members are responsible for advising on strategic direction and grantmaking to ensure the fund focuses on the key issues impacting the state’s women and girls.
The other new members of the council include the human resources business partner for Seventh Generation (Zindzi Burchall), the CEO and president of Green Mountain Power (Mari McClure), and a communications consultant and freelance writer (Candice White).