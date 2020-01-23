Essex’s Nathan Wu gets soloist gig in VYO’s Flynn concert

A local musician will soon be taking the stage at Burlington’s Flynn Center for the Performing Arts with a special opportunity he has not yet experienced through an already-extensive playing career.
Nathan Wu, a town resident and senior at Essex High School (EHS), was selected as a soloist for the Vermont Youth Orchestra’s (VYO) upcoming Winter Concert set for 3 p.m. on Feb. 16.
“I'm incredibly excited,” said the young violinist. “I've always looked up to the seniors who perform solos at these VYO concerts, and it was one of my goals to eventually be a senior soloist, too. Achieving this goal means so much to me.”
Wu has been playing with the VYO since he was in eighth grade, and he’s lost count of how many times he’s performed at the Flynn with his estimate being around 20.
“Now, I don't really get nervous for VYO concerts,” he said, “mainly because the pressure is not just on a single person to do perfectly. I'm not alone onstage, and not all of the attention is focused on me. The February concert will be a different story, though! It's my first time soloing with an orchestra, so I'm both excited and very nervous.”
After starting to play the piano when he was five, music has been a significant part of Wu’s life. He’s spent time playing with the Vermont Youth Philharmonic and the now-defunct Vermont Youth Sinfonia. Additionally, he and his twin brother, Henry, have established and perform together through Classical Music Encounters and as Wu Brothers Music.
“Music has been my primary outlet for self-expression,” Wu said. “It's a welcome escape from lots of the stress that comes with school, and I've made so many friends just from playing music with them.”
Wu is not just working on mastering the violin, however, as he’s also mastering time management. In addition to having a week full of VYO rehearsals, personal practice time, lessons, and other occasional performances, he juggles the responsibilities of being on the EHS cross country team in the fall and the Hornets’ nordic skiing team in the winter, being the Speaker of the House for the school’s student government, and participating in academic competitions such as Science Olympiad, Scholars' Bowl, and Math League.
He’s also extremely interested in molecular biology and computer science, and he hopes to combine those areas of study at a college still yet to be decided upon.
“Although I'm not planning on studying music in college, I'm definitely planning on playing in my school's orchestra, getting involved with chamber music, taking lessons, and getting involved with music-related extracurriculars,” Wu noted.
Wu branched out from the piano while in his elementary school’s music program as a fourth grader. He wanted to start trying new instruments and was interested in the strings. Wu first considered the cello, but since his brother was already studying that, their mother steered Nathan towards the violin with the idea that the two could pair well together and allow the twins to perform duets with one another.
That relationship carried into their high school years, and the brothers eventually started looking at ways in which they could use their musical talents to better their community. The first step in that endeavor was creating Classical Music Encounters through which they brought the genre and live music to local libraries. Shortly after, in the summer of 2018, Wu Brothers Music was formed and saw the two starting to advertising their services. Most recently, they performed at the inaugural Gather at the Table event held at the high school.
“Playing with my brother is awesome,” Wu commented. “One of the best things about it is its convenience; one of the best parts about music is that it lends itself well to collaboration, and I always have somebody who is willing to play stuff with me. Our brotherhood allows us to be more critical of each other's playing--at times, maybe too critical--so I know that when he says something is good, it's not just him trying to be nice. We are some of each other's best critics, and I think the feedback we give each other is some of the most helpful both of us receive.”
Wu describes his musical tastes as “all over the place” and says he likes listening to classical music, rock--both classic and current--and pop. He tries to transfer those tastes into the type of music he plays as he’s also a percussionist in the school’s jazz band and performed in a Beatles tribute concert at the Champlain Valley Fair last summer.
Tickets to see Wu’s solo during VYO’s Winter Concert can be purchased at flynntix.org or by stopping by the Flynn Center’s box office.