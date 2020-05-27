BURLINGTON -- A local college student has garnered an accolade for outstanding work in her studies.
Charlotte Evans, a neuroscience major from Essex, worked her way to be named the co-winner of the University of Vermont’s (UVM) Hannah Howard Prize.
The award goes to an undergraduate senior who has achieved the highest grade point average in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences while being enrolled on a full-time basis. The prize was willed to UVM by Hannah V. Howard for scholarship attainments, good standing, and deportment.
Evans also recently graduated with minors in global studies and chemistry, and she says she’s planning for a medical career.