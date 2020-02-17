Area members came together at The Essex Feb. 12 to enjoy dinner with one another and recognize five individuals who have proven their commitment to serving their community.
The Essex Rotary Club honored Valerie Gabert, Ken Beaulieu, Tim Wear, Mike O’Keefe, and James Marshall during its annual awards ceremony--celebrating Rotary’s motto of “service above self.”
“Doing good in the world is more than a motto, it’s Rotary’s goal; it’s our mission,” said the club’s president, Heidi Brosseau. “And it's our reminder that: practicing service above self in one's home community touches many lives.”
Eight nominations were submitted for the 13th installment of Essex Rotary’s coveted Service Above Self award, but one nominee stood out to the selection committee above the others. Valerie Gabert was recognized for her leadership as the coordinator of the Heavenly Food Pantry at the First Congregational Church and the last 18 years she’s spent volunteering with the organization.
In addition to the Service Above Self laurel, the club handed out awards to local first responders for the eighth-straight year. Those honorees represented the Essex Town Fire Department, Essex Junction Fire Department, Essex Rescue, and Essex Police Department.
“It's truly impressive to think about the impact that all our first responders have made in our community,” said rotarian Amy Jackman. “The sacrifices made every day keep our families and communities safe and make this area an awesome place to live. On the surface, it's obvious the positive effects our first responders have in our community. But there's so much more these heroic individuals and organizations do to make our community the wonderful place it is.”
“In a polarized country, you remind others that people still do good things for each other,” guest speaker Tammy Carroll said while addressing the award recipients, “and I'm sure you inspire them to do the same. Thinking of first responders, I often think of a quote that I read: ‘I can't promise to fix all of your problems, but I can promise you, you don't have to face them alone.’ Thank you for making us feel like we're never alone and always living service above self.”
Lt. James Marshall was selected to represent the Essex Town Fire Department while Assistant Chief Tim Wear was the honoree from the Essex Junction Fire Department. Ken Beaulieu, a retired lieutenant, was honored from the Essex Police Department, and senior paramedic Mike O’Keefe was the Essex Rescue honoree.