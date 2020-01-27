The Town of Essex Selectboard held a special meeting in the Essex High School cafeteria Monday to address a fairly-short agenda, but one specific item drew a crowd well over 50 residents.
In the onset of the meeting, the selectboard facilitated a public hearing regarding a petition which was recently submitted to the town clerk and will be included on the March 3 ballot.
The petition proposes an amendment to the town’s charter which would expand the selectboard from five at-large members to six members--three being elected from the Village of Essex Junction and three being elected from outside of the village.
Proponents of the petition point to the makeup of the Essex Westford School District which has four members from the village and four from outside of the village, along with two from Westford and two student representatives. That board was created from the merger of separate school districts in each community.
Under the board’s current model, it’s possible that all five seats are held by either residents of the village or the town outside the village, but it guarantees that one area has at least one more person on the selectboard than the other.
Historically, it has been the town outside the village which has had the most representation. From 1989 to 2019, the village never had more than two members on the town selectboard and from 2002-2011 there were no village residents on the selectboard.
Elaine Haney, chair of the selectboard, started the evening by wanting it to be clear that the petition is in no way connected to the ongoing discussions around merging the village and town, which is to be voted on in November. If both the petition and the act to merge are voted for, however, the state legislature would have a pair of charter changes to consider and could decide to approve either or to deny both.
Still, a few of the 21 people who went to the microphone to state their opinion either confused the petition as being part of the merger process or took the opportunity to voice their concern, or support, of merging the village and the town outside the village.
“I think most of the folks in the audience tonight totally know what we’re talking about,” Haney said with the belief that those comments were based on the latter. “They’ve been here all along, they’ve been following, they’re passionate and knowledgeable. So they took an opportunity to express concern about the overall process.
“That said, the petition is a charter change for the board, and we’re already talking about [merger], so it’s easy to conflate the two. And I am a little worried that people who go to the polls in March are going to think that, ‘This is it; this is the merger,’ and it’s not. So we definitely need to work hard to make sure people understand that. And even though I tried to keep folks to the petition [tonight], I appreciated hearing what they had to say.”
Before opening the floor to the public, Haney stated that the selectboard has not taken a formal position on the proposal, but hopes to do so after hearing from residents. She also noted that the board has some initial concerns about the petition: the potential for under, or over, representation for Essex voters, the creation of a board with an even number of seats, the lack of a mechanism to create districts within the town, whether the legislature would approve, and whether petition signers were fully informed about the intricacies and potential legal complications of the proposal.
As people went up to the mic, they were asked to say their name and what part of Essex they lived in. It quickly became evident as to where in the town everyone resided as the room was clearly divided--not only in opinion but in where they were sitting.
While most of the speakers stated that they hailed from the village or the town outside the village, one gave his introduction in a different way.
Mike Sullivan said, “Village, I guess. But I’m in the town, too. So that’s the issue here. Part of the problem is: this idea brings a permanent separation to the two areas… This proposal just divides everything on a very permanent position. And, in my opinion, if the merger failed, I would be looking for separation from the town, which makes the town’s taxes go up as well. So it’s a no-win situation for a lot of us, and I’m very opposed to it.”
One of the first to speak said she would be in favor of a seven-member selectboard which would be comprised of three people from the village, three people from outside the village, and one at-large member. This idea was supported by later speakers--some from each area of the town.
Under the thought that people in the village would only be able to vote for the three village seats of the proposed six-member board, and vice versa, one speaker said that the town shouldn’t be adding more members while essentially cutting the voting population in half.
Following the twenty-first resident to voice their opinion, and a follow-up comment from one of the earlier speakers, Haney closed the public hearing and had the board take a quick recess before moving on to the other issues on the agenda. To say people were done talking about the petition, however, would be far from the truth.
Not only is the selectboard scheduled to hold another public hearing to continue the conversation, and hear from those who were unable to make the first meeting, but some of those in attendance carried ardent conversations into the hallway on their way out.
“The selectboard needs to do what’s best for the entire community,” Haney added, “and we really, really appreciate the input of these folks. They’re very passionate about it. We have a lot of work to do to make sure we’re doing what’s best for the entire community.”
That second public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3 at the high school.