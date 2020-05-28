With the 5 p.m. Thursday deadline for major party candidates passed, there are a multitude of locals vying for offices, both in Montpelier and D.C., who will appear on this year’s ballots.
One Westford resident joins the 10 from Essex who submitted their consent of candidate form for the five Chittenden-8 seats--just three of those 11 being incumbents for the Vermont House of Representatives.
The two current reps who are not running for their seat once again are Linda Myers -- who is stepping down after serving the 8-1 district since September 2001 -- and Dylan Giambatista -- who is instead throwing his hat into the ring for state Senator after serving the 8-2 district for over three years since being elected in 2016.
The two seats for the 8-1 district will be competed for by Republican Maryse Dunbar, Republican Thomas Nelson, Democratic incumbent Marybeth Redmond, Democrat Brian Shelden, and Democrat Tanya Vyhovsky.
The 8-2 district -- also with two seats available -- will see a race that includes Republican Edmond Daudelin, Democrat Karen Dolan, Democrat incumbent Lori Houghton, and Democrat Patrick Murray.
Republican Robert Bancroft, a Westford resident who currently holds the only seat for the 8-3 district, will be challenged by Demorat Alyssa Black.
The Democratic Giambatista is one of 15 major-party candidates who submitted their necessary paperwork to get on the ballot for state Senator--going for one of Chittenden County’s six seats. Four incuments (Demoract Phil Baruth, Democrat Virginia “Ginny” Lyons, Democrat Christopher Pearson, and Democrat Michael Sirotkin) have also registered to run once again with Democrats Tim Ashe and Debbie Ingram instead running for lieutenant governor.
The lieutenant governor position will not be contested by David Zuckerman, who currently holds the position, as he is running for governor of Vermont. Incumbent Phil Scott announced his candidacy for reelection early Thursday--bringing the total of major-party candidates to 11.
Additionally, Essex resident and Republican Miriam Berry is looking at Washington as she put forth the necessary documents to be a candidate for Vermont’s representative to Congress--challenging Democrat Peter Welch who has held the position since being elected in the fall of 2016. The Green Mountain State is one of seven in the U.S. (Alaska, Delaware, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming) to only have one elected official in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Additional names may be seen on the August 11 ballots since minor party and independent candidates have until the afternoon of August 6 to file with the Secretary of State.
The Reporter will be publishing profiles of each candidate, as well as a Q&A, in the coming months. Important questions readers would like to see answered can be sent to news@essexreporter.com.