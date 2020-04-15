Essex Rescue volunteers and paid staff alike are working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic every day. This tiny virus is changing everything about the way emergency medical services in Vermont operate. The Vermont Health Department and our local medical direction send out daily communication that provide updates, changes to patient care, supply availability, and more. The leadership here at Essex Rescue, headed by Will Moran and Colleen Nesto, have worked overtime to keep crews safe and informed. They also strive to ensure that our communities and patients are being cared for.
Before COVID-19, four to five people would show up for a shift at 0530 (5:30 a.m.) and begin checking supplies on the ambulance and settling in for the day. Now, no more than three people show up at the station, while the remaining crew members wait at home, ready to step in when one of our own becomes ill. Before we can even sign on to begin our shift, we are screened with questions designed to detect those who may have COVID-19, and we must take and record our temperature to prevent the potentially ill from running a shift and spreading the virus. Daily chores have expanded and include sanitizing the station at least once per day. Members no longer bring their uniforms home for fear of contaminating family members, and hours each day are spent washing squad uniforms at the station.
When responding to a call, we no longer have several crew members entering a house. One caretaker initiates contact, and the other members maintain at least a 6-foot distance. We wear masks, gloves, gowns and goggles on every call now because even the person who broke their leg could be carrying COVID. Before we discuss what the person has called 911 for, we must screen the patient for symptoms of COVID. All non-life saving medical procedures, including administering medications and starting IV’s, are discouraged due to national shortages of supplies.
Even the social atmosphere of Essex Rescue has changed. Just like the rest of the world, we are isolating and asking people not to come to the station unless absolutely necessary. We have turned our trainings into online events. Our social interactions have been revived by a private Facebook page which allows us all to chat and “see” our friends that we are used to seeing on a weekly basis.
We do have bright moments through this event. We have had generous community members purchase dinner for the members serving away from their loved ones, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, out of Colchester, made a donation of soft drinks and water for our members to enjoy. A private individual donated much-needed N95 masks. The Essex Police Department put out a coloring challenge, and several young folks responded with some incredible drawings of Essex Rescue ambulances which brightened our days. Thank you to community members who continue to stay home as much as possible. Thank you to community members who must go to work. Thank you to community members who support us from afar. We appreciate your support during these challenging times.