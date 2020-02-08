Essex Rec Updates: Little League Registration & More

Little League Baseball Registration
Boys and girls will have fun as part of a team playing organized youth baseball. Essex Junction Little League sign-ups go until March 15 before a $15 late fee is assessed; register at essexrec.org/youth-sports.html. Essex Town Little League registration goes from Feb. 1 to March 1; sign up at essextownlittleleague.org.
Essex Has Talent
Essex Has Talent will showcase students from the community of Essex Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in the high school. Performers of all types will vie for top prizes in their categories while the audience has its own prize raffles just for showing up. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door (space permitting) and available at the Essex Rec office beginning Feb. 10. Kids 5 and under are free. For more info visit the Essex Has Talent web page or call 878-1376. Please note that this year Essex Has Talent will not be live-streamed online.
19th Annual Winter Carnival
The 19th Annual Winter Carnival is a day filled with music, performances, awesome winter activities--inside and out--refreshment concessions, and more. It will take place Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Essex Middle School and is free for all ages. In addition to the usual chilli cook-off, there will be a mac and cheese cook-off this year as well; however, only 20 spots are available. Enter by Feb. 25 by visiting essexrec.org/winter-carnival.html.
Finding the Right College: How to Recognize a Good Fit
Choosing a college where a student thrives depends on determining the “best fit.” This workshop looks at what makes a good fit including academic, geographic, social, and financial factors--and how to go about finding the colleges that are a good match. Instructed by Penny Klein and geared for students in grades 9 and 10, it will be held March 10 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Essex Middle School and is $5 per family. Register at http://www.essexrec.org/high-school--certifications.html.
American Red Cross Babysitting Course
This course, being held Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is designed to provide youth with the knowledge and skills to safely and responsibly care for children and infants. Attendees will learn how to develop a babysitting business, keep themselves and others safe and help children behave, and learn basic first aid. Recommended ages for participants are 11-15. The cost is $90 for Essex residents and $110 for non-Essex residents. Register by visiting http://www.essexrec.org/high-school--certifications.html.
See additional events, programs, and Essex Rec news at http://www.essexrec.org/.